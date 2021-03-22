Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to meet with President Biden on Tuesday; will discuss COVID-19 vaccinations

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he'll meet with President Joe Biden when he visits Ohio on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When President Joe Biden lands in Columbus, Ohio, for a visit on Tuesday, he'll be greeted by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran.

At his press briefing on Monday, Gov. DeWine confirmed that he had been invited to welcome the President to the Buckeye State. He also said that he will have a private, one-on-one conversation with Biden, which he anticipates will focus on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the continued distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Fran and I have been invited to meet with the President when he flies into Columbus tomorrow. And we intend to be there representing Ohio and to welcome the President of the United States to our great state," said DeWine, a Republican who publically supporting then-President Donald Trump's candidacy against Biden in the 2020 election.

"I'll have a private discussion with him. There's not anything huge. I'll, frankly, probably spend the time talking to him about what we're seeing in regard to the virus in Ohio and the things that are working. I'll tell him that at Cleveland State, the Wolstein Center, which is the one federal FEMA vaccination site in partnership with the state is working exceedingly well."

Earlier in his press briefing, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud praised the work being done at the Wolstein Center, which she called a "Herculean effort."

"Folks and community members and volunteers from all over, the Cleveland Fire Department, the Department of Defense, the Ohio National Guard and the 101st Airborne have put together over 500 service members who work in shifts," Director McCloud said while speaking from the Wolstein Center. "Cleveland State University, we obviously want to thank them for hosting as well as providing us the opportunity."