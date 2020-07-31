DeWine announces new order on mass gatherings which offers guidance and recommendations

Mass gatherings have been referred as part of other orders but DeWine said combining this information into one order will allow people to easily find guidance.

"We have seen cases in recent weeks where outbreaks have been connected to informal social gatherings like birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings, graduation parties, weddings, funerals, and gatherings at people’s homes," DeWine said. "The fact remains that this virus spreads when someone with the virus comes in contact with others who don’t yet have it. When we gather together with people outside our households, we increase the likelihood this virus can spread."