CLEVELAND — If you have ever thought to yourself ‘wouldn’t it be cool for Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton to get their own theme song,’ today is your day.

Stofka Creative Ltd. posted an animated video to social media this morning showing Dr. Acton and Governor DeWine helping to keep Ohio safe and healthy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video, which has garnered more than 200,000 views in less than 4 hours, shows ‘Ohio’s heroes’ manufacturing hand sanitizer, refusing to shake hands for safety reasons, and riding a tandem bicycle, six feet apart and with homemade masks on, of course.

The ‘DeWine & Amy theme song,’ parodies the opening titles from the popular 70’s sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ with the iconic visual of the pair skipping down the street.

"A few weeks ago it occurred to me that Ohio Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton didn't have a theme song for their daily press conferences,’ says the caption from Stofka Creative Ltd. on Facebook, ‘so with business being a little slow for me, I guess I felt moved."

The video also features Lt. Governor Jon Husted, as well as internet sensation and sign language interpreter for Governor DeWine, Marla Berkowitz.

One message present throughout the entire 90-second-video? ‘We’re gonna see our state pull through.’

The most important comment the video makes, however, comes at the very end: “Stay home. Stay kind. Stay hopeful Ohio!”

