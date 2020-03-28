DETROIT — The 2020 North American International Auto Show has been canceled, according to reports from the Detroit Free Press and WXYZ. Both outlets are also reporting that the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Hall, will be turned into a temporary hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The auto show was set to take place from June 13-20 with the first events starting on June 5.

"We fully support NAIAS organizers in their postponement. The health and safety of our community and those working throughout the industry is our top priority. We look forward to seeing the show’s return in 2021," Ford said in a statement to ABC affiliate WXYZ.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the NAIAS for comment.

This was going to be the first year of a revamped auto show in June instead of January.

EARLIER: It's official: Auto show shifts to June in 2020, plans street festival

Southeast Michigan has been hit hard by COVID-19, with the Detroit metro area reporting 83% of the positive cases in the state. This week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said some hospitals in that region are nearing capacity. A top health official also warned that the situation in Detroit could get worse.

On Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was assessing facilities in Detroit to turn into temporary healthcare facilities, WXYZ reported. This included the TCF Center, the Detroit Pistons Performance Center, two dorms and Wayne State University.

President Donald Trump approved Whitmer's major disaster declaration request Saturday, which will provide additional money to fight the pandemic.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.