DETROIT — A Wayne County Airport Authority worker tested positive for COVID-19, an airport spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night.

The individual is a ramp employee, who works for a service provider of a North Terminal carrier, according to the spokesperson.

Airport officials said that due to privacy concerns and HIPPA laws, they will not provide any additional information and directed further questions to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The ramp is where airplanes are parked and a ramp job primarily involves work on the airfield. The spokesperson added they cannot provide additional information about where the person would have been at the airport.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

