DETROIT, Michigan — In January, even as word of COVID-19 infections inside China began to first appear on nightly newscasts, flights continued to arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport from China.

According to FlightAware, there were around 50 flights that either arrived in China or landed in Detroit that involved the airport.

On March 6, four days before Michigan announced its first infection, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a campaign rally inside the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.

On Sunday, the nation's top doctor, Anthony Fauci, said that he believes that 50% of all those infected with novel coronavirus show no symptoms at all but can infect others.

With an incubation period of up to 15 days, and in some documented cases as many as 30 days, it is highly likely that the political rally and airport arrivals were setting the groundwork for an explosive outbreak in the Motor City. Many people were walking around, not knowing that they were carrying ticking time bombs.

"We saw our first case on March 10, but on March 6 was this big rally which was attended by 6,000 people, so the social distancing was not happening really," said Dr. Teena Chopra, an infectious disease specialist for Detroit Medical Center.

As far as the airport, not only were the flights arriving from China, but they were arriving from Wuhan, China, the origin point of the disease. In addition, the cities' automakers have relationships and plants in other parts of China and Italy - the second location of a major outbreak.

By mid-March, those original infections were raging in full-blown symptoms and people were dying in mass in Detroit, threatening to overwhelm the city's hospital systems.

By Monday, Ohio was reporting 4,450 cases, with 142 deaths. The numbers in Detroit alone surpassed 5,000 cases and nearly 200 deaths. Its cases are growing at a faster rate than New York City did in the early days of its explosion. They are numbers that shouldn't be occurring in the nation's 23rd-largest city.

"The Detroit community is not only socially and fiscally underserved, but it also has a lot of high-risk conditions - diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, myocardial fraction, obesity, all that are know to be high-risk factors for the COVID-19 infection," Chopra said.

But socioeconomic conditions also play a key role in the city being fertile ground for a pandemic.

Socioeconomic conditions have let the virus flourish. Some people don't have cars or even clean water. In many cases, residents may be so poor that they don't have access to clean water to wash their hands. Or large families are crammed into housing units that allow for easy transmission. And few people in the inner city have access to cars.

"There are these poor resources, like lack of transportation, so that social distancing that they are trying to follow to a 't' is not possible for Detroiters to follow all of those because they are still using public transportation," Chopra said.

On March 21, city bus driver Jason Hargrove posted a video to Facebook, complaining about a woman on his bus with a hacking cough who refused to cover her mouth. Two weeks later, Hargrove was dead from COVID-19 complications.

Chopra's biggest concern is that the infection is now spreading throughout the city's nursing homes, much like it did in the Seattle area, the first hot spot in the United States.

"These nursing homes don't have private rooms. They don't have access to PPE. They don't have epidemiologists and infectious control practitioners that we have in our big academic centers," Chopra said. "They don't have anyone to guide them...what is to be done if you are sick and are still scheduled to work? They are still working when they are sick."

People ask her what Detroit needs, and her answer is simple.

"I think the first important thing I tell everyone is prayers, and the second thing is to stay at home and not try to travel at all into Detroit so that you don't mix up with a population where there is widespread community spread," Dr. Chopra says.

And she has advice for other cities, like Toledo.

"Learn from mistakes that others have made. Social distancing is key," she says. "No amount of social gathering should be allowed. Even with fewer than five people, you cannot be in the same place less than 6 feet from each other. And use extreme caution when you are going out to grocery shop. Extreme, extreme caution is very very important.

