American, Delta and Frontier airlines on Thursday joined JetBlue in requiring all passengers to wear face coverings during their flights in the effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The airlines say they are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Delta says its new requirement will go into effect May 4. Frontier will make it a requirement on May 8 and American will start on May 11.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer in a statement. “While we remain committed to our new standard of clean and to providing more space for our customers when they travel, we take seriously the CDC guidelines for adding this extra layer of protection.

JetBlue on Monday was the first U.S. airline to announce such a policy, which goes into effect May 4.

The airlines are making exemptions for very young children and for those who may not be able to wear a mask due to conditions they may have.

United Airlines has not yet required passengers to wear masks, but says it will provide them for free starting May 4. Crew members are required to wear them and that mandate will extend to pilots and ramp workers on May 4.

Alaska Airlines has not implemented a mask requirement, but says on its website that flight attendants may wear them. Southwest Airlines also has not made masks a requirement, according to its website.