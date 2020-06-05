DEFIANCE, Ohio — Wednesday officially kicks off Nurses Week 2020, but we decided to start honoring our local nurses a few hours early.

Cassie Gutierrez has been a nurse for 11 years and is at the Mercy Health Defiance Hospital.

She has been taking on a leadership role among her fellow nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.

"With these COVID-19 patients, you're the primary person that's supposed to be in that room, so that's 12 hours of getting to know somebody and you don't just want them to be in there by themselves, so you do become pretty close," she said.

She is part of a team that attended training on how to safely turn over COVID-19 patients in hospital beds to help them breathe easier and with no visitors allowed, she and her fellow nurses are taking on that support role.

"We're hairdressers some days, we're waiters most days, we do anything imaginable to get our patients through the day. Here recently, we've done a lot of communication for patients because they can't have their family members up here," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez says right now, she and her fellow nurses use their limited spare time to talk with patients, mainly those with long stays helping them feel a little less alone.

