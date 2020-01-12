Coronavirus updates, Dec. 1: Gov. Whitmer gives update on state's response

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Gov. Whitmer gives update on state's response

At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will give an update on the state's response to the spread of coronavirus.

MDHHS issued a three-week pause order that is set to expire on Dec. 9, however, cases continue to surge in the state and health departments expect to see an increase following the Thanksgiving holiday.

West Michigan officials recommend quarantining after Thanksgiving travel

More people have died from COVID-19 in Kent County during the month of November than in the first six months of the pandemic combined. It's why health officials are asking people who did travel or gather in a large group for Thanksgiving to quarantine now.

"I think that's the biggest thing to know. How many people we've lost just in this past month, the stress on our hospitals and hospital staff," said Brian Hartl, an epidemiologist with the Kent County Health Department.

Over 140 people, more than 40% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Kent County, happened in November. In Ottawa and Muskegon County, about 45% and 47% respectively of all COVID-19 related deaths occurred this month.

Sunday's & Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,428 cases Monday. The total number of cases has reached 360,449. Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Saturday, Nov. 28. Today's daily case number is a two day total for Sunday and Monday. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,214 per day.

There were 98 deaths recorded. The death toll is now 9,134 .

The latest data on recoveries is from Wednesday, Nov. 25. It shows that 165,269 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

