SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — As we've seen many businesses reopen Friday, another vital summer service has been given the go ahead to start up their programming at the end of the year.

At Thursday's press conference, Gov. Dewine's office announced that Day Camps could begin operating on May 31.

For Camp Fire Sandusky County, it was great news to hear.

But they still don't know to what extent they will be opening, because the state has not issued their criteria for how the camps will operate.

"We'll play with some numbers to see if it's financially ok for us to do. Because we hire additional staff for the Summer as well, so then we'll figure out which direction we're going," said Tory Thompson, executive director of Camp Fire Sandusky County.

Last Summer, Camp Fire hosted 800 kids and Thompson is expecting some guidelines to restrict larger groups of children.

But the camp had already had plans to host online camp activities, so if any kids can't attend this summer, they will still have things to do.

Along with the staff at Camp Fire, Thompson knows the kids in the area are also ready to get out and enjoy some nature this summer.

"They want to get back to just being around kids, and to be out in the community and doing something different, and educated by somebody else," said Thompson.

Thompson said once they receive the guidelines from the state, they will work to have their plan for the upcoming summer posted on their Facebook page sometime next week.

