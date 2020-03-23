COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 23: An eye opening conversation

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Ohio and Michigan enter the shelter in place phase of this epidemic, we are looking for stories about your experience. Send submissions to blog@wtol.com.

I had an eye-opening conversation with Robin Reese, the executive director of Lucas County Children Services, on Monday afternoon.

It took place via Zoom, because we can no longer do in-person interviews.

While it is easy to selfishly bemoan the fact that we are stuck in our homes, it is easy to forget that there are some people who are forced to continue going into harm's way.

Reese's investigators are some of those people. Children services workers are essential workers, and exempt from Gov. Mike DeWine's order to shelter in place beginning tonight at 11:59.

Each day these investigators go into homes without knowing if the occupants are infected. It would be one thing if they could go in wearing masks or gloves, but often that isn't the case.

"One thing we have not been able to do, and we keep getting bumped down on the list, is to get them protective gear - gloves, the mask, all those things," Reese says.

She was so concerned by the thought of sending staff members into potentially dangerous situations that she spent the weekend combing through stores for any type of protective equipment, even visiting auto parts stores.

"We are making a public appeal. If you have that kind of equipment, we desperately need it," she says.

Maybe it's easy to minimize the danger these workers face, but it only takes one positive test to take out several investigators. Several positives, and a crucial team devoted to protecting children, could be severely compromised.

Reese says her agency is just beginning to track whether there has been a rise in abuse against children, but the Toledo Police Department has already seen a spike in domestic violence. Now, more than ever, it is important to keep Reese's team on the front line.

NEWS OF THE DAY

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's lead and orders residents to shelter in place beginning tonight.

Michigan records 293 new cases, pushing the state's total to 1,328. Ohio's total climbs to 442.

Globally, the number of infected surpasses 372,000, but for the first time in weeks, the number of deaths in Italy falls.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard predicts unemployment could reach 30 percent in the second quarter.

