Cuyahoga County issues stay-at-home advisory, recommending schools and churches close

The move comes as COVID-19 cases across the state continue to skyrocket.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Cuyahoga County officials have ordered a stay-at-home advisory to take effect immediately that will last through December 17.

This announcement was made during a joint meeting between the City of Cleveland and the Cuyahoga County Department of Health, lead by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, and Cuyahoga County Executive, Armond Budish.

"We are in the fight of our lives, " said Budish during the briefing, "more Ohioans have died of COVID-19 than in the Korean and Vietnam wars put together. And it’s getting worse every day."

This comes as COVID-19 cases in the Buckeye state continue to rise exponentially, and the county has experienced a recent unprecedented surge of hospitalized individuals.

Over the weekend, the county was unable to report recent Coronavirus numbers due to an exponential rise in cases.

As of November 13, Cuyahoga County saw a 15% increase in testing positivity rates and reported 50 new COVID-19 related deaths within the first two weeks of November, and more than 500 new cases a day over the past week.

The stay-at-home advisory asks all Cuyahoga County residents to stay home and avoid heading out for unnecessary trips. The advisory includes the recommendation that schools and churches also close their doors to stop the spread of the virus.

Those who live within the county are strongly advised to not host guests in their home over the next 28 days as well, and also avoid traveling outside of the state.

Private gatherings-- both indoor and outdoor-- are limited to no more than 10 individuals. This includes weddings, reception, parties, and funerals. The county does however suggest that indoor festivities not be held, if possible, and that residents strongly consider adjusting plans to virtual meetings.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or the date of testing if no symptoms are present. Those who have come into contact with the Coronavirus should quarantine for 14 days in following the Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control's protocols.

"By next week, our Board of Health is projecting that we will be hitting 1000 cases a day if we don’t do something now. At the rate things are going, our hospitals will be overwhelmed," said Budish during the joint briefing.

