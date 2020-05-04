OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Twice a year, Crossroads Community Church does a food drop. Once at Thanksgiving, the other at Easter. This year’s food drop looks much different.

“We got creative," said church pastor Rob Malak. "Normally we have bags full of stuff. We cant do it that way right now so we are just putting a can of corn in their trunk, a can of green beans in their trunk. Normally we would bag it, but the less things we touch the better."

Normally 150 volunteers pack over 300 food bags for people to pick up inside the church. This year they had to cut down to 20 people who dropped items in open trunks as cars drove by.

“It’s heartwarming. It’s awesome to bless people. All the volunteers feel we are blessed. Some of us have lots, some of us have less. I know it’s a hard time people are going through, but there is a lot of good happening right now too,” said Pastor Malak.

In addition to the ham and fixings, you can’t forget about the candy! It is Easter time after all!

Funded by the church, it’s their way to spread kindness to people in need.

Jean Oswalt was the first to get in line at midnight Friday because she says she needs this help now more than ever.

“It means a lot. I’m disabled and really need this food,” said Oswalt.

Right now it’s the simple things that she’s thankful for.

“I’m just thankful to be alive and thankful this church is here to help,” she said.

Their doors may temporarily be closed but their hearts are always open and hopefully, come Thanksgiving, the church's food drive will be back inside the church.

RELATED: Toledo Public Schools begin serving meals to students, parents are thankful for the help

RELATED: Beginner bread baker? Here's an easy recipe to get started