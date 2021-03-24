COVID variant first discovered in U.K. found in Lenawee County

This comes one day after Lucas County reported its first case.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has been found in southeast Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Lenawee County Health Department a resident tested positive. The B.1.1.7 variant is about 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread.

The variant can potentially increase the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. There were 616 cases of the variant in Michigan as of March 21.

Actions to protect yourself include getting a vaccination as soon as possible, wearing a mask around others, staying six feet away from others, and washing hands often.

At this time, all COVID vaccines appear to be effective against the variant.