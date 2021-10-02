Ohio Department of Health launches COVID variant dashboard

The dashboard showcases the different variants of the infectious virus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified as concerning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health unveiled a new tool Friday that highlights how variants of COVID-19 are spreading throughout the state.

The variant dashboard showcases the different variants of the infectious virus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified as variants of concerns and interest.

The chart lists the alpha and delta variants as variants of concern.

The website says scientists are using genomic sequencing, which examines the genetic coding of COVID-19, to get an idea of which variants are present in Ohio.

You can view the variant dashboard here.

This comes as Ohio continues to mitigate the spread of the delta variant.

In September, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said the highly infectious variant has had an impact on hospitals.

“COVID has changed,” said Vanderhoff, “and is now making younger Ohioans, who aren’t vaccinated, very sick.”

Both Vanderhoff and DeWine have repeatedly urged vaccinations as the best method of protection.

The governor unveiled the “Vax-2-School” initiative to encourage Ohioans 12 years old and older to get a COVID-19.