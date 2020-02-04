TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new way you can help researchers fight the coronavirus.

The COVID Symptom Tracker app has more than two million downloads already.

Researchers use the data they collect to slow the outbreak. They do this by learning how the virus spreads, which areas are being hit and who is most at risk. Researchers track things like cough, fever and fatigue.

They want users to check in even if they aren't showing coronavirus symptoms

Millions of people will need to sign up to generate enough data to give scientists a fighting chance.

All data shared is anonymous and users can delete all their records when the crisis is over.

That data is protected under the "General Data Protection Regulation" (GDPR). It extends beyond the standard requirements of US data protection regulations.

Under this, data can only be used to help medical science and healthcare providers to better understand coronavirus.

This is a free app and each daily report takes roughly 30 seconds. Download the app here.