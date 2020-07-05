TOLEDO, Ohio — "They've seen difficult things, it's been laughs with patients that are doing well, there have been tears with each other. It's nothing to have to step off the unit for a few minutes and gather themselves because they've seen something difficult," Sherrie Periatt, Clinical Nurse Manager of the COVID-19 Unit at Mercy Health-St. Vincent said.

Periatt has seen the best from her nurses while they've had to witness some of the worst.

"They've answered the call with no complaining, just hearts that have 100% jumped in," Periatt said. "It's long hours, it can be very tedious, these patients can be very sick."

Day in and day out, fighting this virus alongside their patients. Now they are people they've learned about and become close to, doing many things that go beyond their general nursing duties.

"They've taken on drawing labs, so they're playing lab technician, we're doing physical therapy, we're doing sometimes a little speech therapy when people can't swallow okay, so we're taking on a lot of roles that we wouldn't normally," Periatt explained. "Playing a little of that spiritual care role really because we're limiting the amount of people that come and go from people's rooms at this moment in time because we want to keep everyone safe."

Meals and park and prays from the community get them through the day as they get their patients through this mysterious disease.

"It is amazing for them to see the support from their community when they're loving and supporting on their community," Periatt said.

And celebrating recovery.

"We've lined the hallways for when patients get discharged, we've done some fun things, we're playing music you know, we're playing "Walking on Sunshine" so you know people are getting better, and they are getting to go home to their family members," Periatt said.

RELATED: Nurses Week 2020: Defiance nurse leads unit in COVID training

RELATED: Tennessee family of nine finds positivity as they quarantine together amid COVID-19

RELATED: Daughter spends weeks battling COVID-19 in ICU before learning same disease claimed the life of her mother