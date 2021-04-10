COVID-19 in Ohio: Health officials to give update today

We will stream their 11 a.m. press conference live inside this story.

As the state of Ohio approaches 1.5 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, state health officials will provide a fresh update during an 11 a.m. press conference today.

The press conference will be hosted by Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, who also serves as director for the Ohio Department of Health. We will stream the press conference live inside this story. You can also watch on our Facebook or YouTube pages.

"Although our cases of COVID-19 remain extremely high, it is clear that our collective efforts really are paying off,” Dr. Vanderhoff said at a previous COVID press conference back on Oct. 4. “We need to remain vigilant and we need to protect ourselves from the spread of COVID-19 through vaccination."

Those expected to join Dr. Vanderhoff for the press conference include:

Kirk Tucker, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Adena Health System

Adam Mezoff, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Dayton Children's Hospital

“I know that it has been a very long journey,” Dr. Vanderhoff said earlier this month. “We’re all tired of dealing with COVID-19, but I’d ask everyone to hang in there."

So where does Ohio stand right now in the COVID pandemic? Here’s the most recent data as reported by the Ohio Department of Health: