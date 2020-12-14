COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

A spokesperson at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo says they are expecting the vaccine to arrive at the facility soon.

The first of many COVID-19 vaccine doses are making their way to distribution sites across the United States, as the nation’s pandemic deaths approach the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

In Toledo, a spokesman for Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center says it's unclear exactly when the vaccine will arrive at their facility but they believe it will be soon.

St. V's says details about the vaccine remain sketchy as of Sunday afternoon but the hospital is prepared for whatever comes next.

About 3 million shots will be shipped initially, according to government officials, with allocations based on a state's population of people 18 and older.

Emergency medical responders along with healthcare workers and others who care for COVID-19 patients will be first in line to receive the vaccine in Ohio.

The Ohio National Guard will help the state prepare for and distribute the vaccines.

The rollout Sunday of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the FDA, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.