COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine updated the state Friday on the progress of COVID-19.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state rose to 13 on Friday. There are 159 persons under investigation and 50 people who have had negative tests returned.

Protect yourself from coronavirus

Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

