COVID-19 at-home self test shortage hits Toledo, forcing people to rely on surrounding areas for supply

President Biden has ordered an additional 500 million tests to be distributed in January, but until then, finding one can be challenging.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With COVID-19 cases on the rise and Christmas now just days away, the demand for at-home testing kits is at a fever pitch.

President Joe Biden has announced that the federal government plans to distribute 500 million new kits starting next month. But as far as the right here and now, they're not easy to find.

WTOL 11 decided to look across the Toledo area to find the last places that still have them in stock.

The first stop was checking for free test kits at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. But they were completely out of stock.

An employee there recommended checking the local libraries, who also help distribute the kits, but when we called the Toledo library system, we were told they're also waiting for another shipment from the state.

It's a similar story with the neighborhood clinics and urgent cares across Toledo.

Every location we called was completely out of test kits and unsure when they will have more.

And it's not just the free locations that are tapped out. WTOL 11 put in calls to area stores with paid test kits and many are struggling to keep them on their shelves.

This shortage comes at the exact wrong time, as holiday travelers trying to make sure they're COVID-free before seeing relatives are now running out of options

However, there are still some places distributing the kits, such as the Way Public Library in Perrysburg.

A spokesperson says that location has them in stock every day.

However, getting one is another story...



"We got a shipment in at 11:30 from UPS, it was a thousand tests, and we were through them by 3:15. We ran out. So the demand is huge," said Lynn Fleure with the Way Public Library.

They've distributed over 35,000 test kits since May and the number continues to climb every day. She says that the massive demand for tests ironically stems from the people encouraging the public to be safe during the holidays.

"The push from the media and the push from the health departments to get tested before you visit relatives," said Fleure. "And that's exactly what these tests are for, and so the push is there and people are responding, they're listening."



Fleure says the demand is so high some people have learned the delivery schedule to the library.