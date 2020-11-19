COVID-19 pop-up testing site scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 in Defiance

As part of an initiative by the Ohio Department of Health, a free COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be held at the George M. Smart Athletic Center in Defiance.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in northwest Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health is offering pop-up COVID-19 testing at locations in our area and across the state to meet needs.

Anyone can get a no-cost test on Friday in Defiance at the Defiance College George M. Smart Athletic Center. No appointment is needed and you can arrive on the scheduled day for testing. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Testing will take place on Friday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the George M. Smart Athletic Center located at 1000 Webster St. Defiance, OH 43512.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.