COVID-19 pop-up testing site scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in northwest Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health is offering pop-up COVID-19 testing at locations in our area and across the state to meet needs.
Anyone can get a no-cost test on Friday in Defiance at the Defiance College George M. Smart Athletic Center. No appointment is needed and you can arrive on the scheduled day for testing. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
Testing will take place on Friday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the George M. Smart Athletic Center located at 1000 Webster St. Defiance, OH 43512.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Area locations are being announced regularly. Stay tuned to WTOL on air, online and on our app to find when a pop-up testing site will happen near you.