COVID-19 pop-up testing offered at Putnam County Fairgrounds on Dec. 6

OTTAWA, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Ottawa at the Putnam County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day during testing hours. Although, quantities may be limited.

A health care provider’s referral is not required.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. Regional locations are announced regularly by the Ohio Department of Health.

More information is available on the state's coronavirus website here.

TESTING SITE INFORMATION

WHO: Ohio Department of Health

WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing

WHEN: Dec. 6, noon - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 1490 S. Agner St. Ottawa, OH 45875

Stay tuned on air, online and on our app as more free pop-up testing sites are announced.