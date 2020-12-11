Gov. Mike DeWine urges Ohioans to work from home, issues Thanksgiving warning as COVID-19 spike continues

'We just need to avoid any unnecessary and additional risk right now,' Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine warned.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Stay home when you can. Work from home if you can.”

Those were the words from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as he spoke to the state during a special 5:30 p.m. address Wednesday.

It comes as Ohio has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, breaking numerous records throughout the last few weeks with cases topping 6,500 earlier this week.

Working from home is something Gov. DeWine has asked Ohioans to do, if possible, for months.

“We’ve really encouraged every business that has had people working from home to continue to do that,” Gov. DeWine said back on June 9. “I think it is the safest thing, and we’re going to continue to try to do that in state government.”

His focus then quickly turned to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with a warning for all Ohioans.

“Please remember that when someone you don’t live with – not in your household – enters your bubble, it puts everyone you live with at risk,” Gov. DeWine said. “Even our family and our closest friends can bring COVID into our homes. They don’t do it intentionally, but it happens when they don’t know that they have the virus. We just need to avoid any unnecessary and additional risk right now. If you’re going to be with people who don’t live in your home, if you feel there is something you just have to do, please make sure everyone is at least wearing a mask. It matters.”

Watch Gov. DeWine's full address from Wednesday, Nov. 11 in the player below: