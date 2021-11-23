WATCH LIVE | COVID in Ohio: Health officials give update ahead of Thanksgiving family gatherings

Ohio is currently reporting that 57.25 percent of the state’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, Ohio health officials are hosting a press conference to share an update on COVID-19 throughout the state.

The 10 a.m. press conference will be hosted by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, which we are streaming live at the top of this story.

Dr. Vanderhoff will be joined by the following medical experts for the press conference:

Thomas Herchline, MD, Professor of Medicine, Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University

Benjamin Robison, MPH, Wood County Health Commissioner

In a previous press conference earlier this month, Dr. Vanderhoff urged Ohioans to continue remaining cautious because “our COVID-19 cases remain very high.”

“There continues to be real progress in the fight against COVID-19, which should give us genuine optimism, but our optimism needs to be tempered by the fact that the numbers on the ground continue to tell us that we are most certainly not out of the woods yet,” he said back on Nov. 12.

Last week, Dr. Vanderhoff noted that daily COVID infections are trending in the wrong direction.

"The delta variant appears to have gotten a second wind,” he said.