WASHINGTON — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Saturday, April 25, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

South Korea reports only 10 new cases and no new deaths

China reports no new deaths for 10th straight day

White House could alter briefings to limit President Trump's role

There were more than 890,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 51,000 deaths in the U.S., with 96,000 recoveries. Over 4.6 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been over 2.7 million cases, and more than 195,000 people have died.

For most, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

RELATED: As some states ease lockdowns, US COVID-19 death toll passes 50,000

India announces easing of lockdown restrictions

India announces easing of a stringent lockdown for 1.3 billion people by allowing opening of neighborhood and standalone shops with restrictions such as 50% of workers with face masks and social distancing.

A home ministry statement issued late Friday says that shops in single and multi-brand malls would not be allowed to open anywhere in the country.

The relaxation also would not be applicable in hundreds of hotspots and containment zones across the country. India has so far reported more than 18,600 positive new coronavirus cases and 775 deaths. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra with 6,817 positive cases, Gujarat with 3,815 cases, New Delhi 2,514 and Rajasthan 2,034 cases.

India imposed a lockdown for its 1.3 billion people on March 25 and it is due to end on May 3. Last week, the government allowed resumption of manufacturing and farming activities in rural areas as millions of daily wage-earners were left without work.

The Home Ministry said the rise in number of positive cases in India is linear, not exponential.

South Korea reports just 10 new cases

South Korea has reported 10 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, the eighth day in a row its daily jump came below 20, as its outbreak slows amid tightened border controls and waning infections in the worst-hit city of Daegu.

The country also on Saturday reported no new deaths for the second straight day. The figures released from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,718 cases and 240 deaths.

While a slowing caseload has allowed South Korea to relax its social distancing guidelines over the past week, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun raised concern over possible transmissions by “quiet spreaders” and instructed officials to conduct antibody tests in Daegu and nearby towns to learn how widespread the coronavirus is.

Chung also called for stronger financial tools to ease the epidemic’s economic shock, which has caused severe cashflow problems for airlines while also hurting major exporters such as carmakers and shipbuilders.

The government is looking to create a 40 trillion won ($32 billion) fund through bonds issued by state-run banks to protect jobs in key industries, but the plan needs parliamentary approval.

South Korea’s economy shrank 1.4% during the first three months of the year, the worst contraction since late-2008, as the pandemic hit both domestic consumption and exports.

China reports no new deaths for 10th day in a row

For the 10th straight day, China reported no new deaths from the coronavirus.

Twelve new cases were reported on Saturday, 11 of them brought from overseas and one local transmission in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang bordering on Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

Just 838 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 while another 1,000 people are undergoing isolation and monitoring for being either suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms.

China, widely believed to be the source of the global pandemic, has reported a total of 4,632 deaths among 82,816 cases.

Florida governor plans to let pharmacists administer tests

Florida’s governor says his administration plans to let pharmacists administer tests for the new coronavirus to expand availability of testing for the general public.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state surgeon general would authorize pharmacists under emergency regulations, but he did not elaborate or say when this kind of testing might be rolled out.

Residents can seek testing through their doctors and private clinics, or go to one of the state’s seven drive-through and six walk-up sites — if they meet certain criteria. The conditions vary, with some sites focused on front-line responders, the elderly or people already showing some symptoms of COVID-19.

Pharmacy test sites would be part of efforts to expand testing to broader categories of people, including those with no symptoms but who believe they may have been exposed, DeSantis said.

Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes



President Trump's comment about injecting disinfectant to fight coronavirus is just the latest in a long list of comments and actions that run contrary to mainstream science.

He's gone against scientific and medical advice by staring at an eclipse without protection, calling climate change a hoax and saying wind turbines cause cancer. He has produced marker-altered maps to back up errant claims about a hurricane's threat. And now some of the treatments he mentions for coronavirus have gone against established medical advice. One scientist who has advised Republican and Democratic administrations said he'd give Trump an “F” if the president were his student.

White House could alter briefings to limit president's role

President Trump cut off a coronavirus task force briefing for the first time without taking any questions from reporters. It may not be the last time, however. There have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of the briefings to curtail the president's role.

The briefings have become nightly staples and often stretch an hour or more and feature combative exchanges between Trump and reporters. Trump was angry after a day of punishing headlines Friday, largely about his comment at the previous evening’s briefing wondering if it would be helpful to inject disinfectant into people to fight the coronavirus.

RELATED: VERIFY: Do not ingest or inject disinfectants under any circumstances

A worker wears a cloth tied around his face as a makeshift mask on a townhouse construction site Friday, April 24, 2020, in Seattle. Gov. Jay Inslee announced that some construction projects will be allowed to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, including "low-risk" projects and only with physical distancing and other requirements. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AP