TOLEDO, Ohio — I don't remember whose idea it was, but I know it came about when my wife and I were lying in bed.

We are both journalists, and are inundated with bad coronavirus news daily. At this point, we are emotionally exhausted, while also trying to stay physically healthy.

But one of us came up with the idea of having a Thanksgiving dinner today. We already had a turkey in the freezer that our daughter, Gabrielle, had received at some point from work.

So ... today was Thanksgiving dinner in the Duggers' household. We had turkey, potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing and apple pie. The rolls didn't make it because our turkey got done an hour earlier than scheduled and an hour earlier than the rolls were scheduled to be dropped on the porch from the grocery delivery person.

No one in his or her right mind would ever wish what the world is going through right now on us. But today was a good day. We celebrated all the things we are grateful for - family, friends, health, a good job with an amazing company. And we prayed for those people who don't have all of those things right now.

Because people are suffering, and I don't want to minimize that. But today was such an amazing break from the continuous deluge of upsetting news. I needed it.

My challenge to each of you is to do something similar. Plan a special meal with your family. List the many reasons that you have to be thankful. Even in this dark period, there are things that we can all find.

