TOLEDO, Ohio — At times, it feels like I only get to tell people bad news - whether in my investigations or in the daily blog about COVID-19.

Unfortunately, it's difficult to find good news or developments about the virus. It becomes too much sometimes, doesn't it? I find myself searching for a classic movie to watch, or a comedy. Or I might have a dance party with my family - or sometimes by myself after putting on a favorite tune. I just need to get away.

Every Saturday now, I'm doing nothing more than offering you a moment of zen, an incredibly cool feature that WTOL photographers have created to help us all calm our minds.

Take time for yourself. Just get away. Watch the videos on our WTOL YouTube channel, and just know that there is still a lot of beauty in this world.

Click here to watch all of them.

But keep YOUR entries coming for me. We want to hear your stories - you can send us a written submission of how you and your family are surviving the lockdown or send me a short video. Stay safe, Brian.

