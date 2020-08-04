This is how my husband, Joshua Fox, says goodnight to two of our six children.
He has decided to self-isolate from his family because he is a corrections officer at the prison, and there is now a case of the virus there.
He may have to be behind a door to say goodnight, but it’s now our new normal for the time being. The kids love to get to see daddy any way they can.
- Ann Fox
NEWS OF THE DAY
- Ohio announces that a corrections officer at the Marion Correctional Institution has died from the virus. Several other officers are in isolation, as are several inmates.
- Bernie Sanders exits the presidential race, leaving Joe Biden as the presumptive favorite to face President Trump in November.
- New York reports 779 deaths, a single-day high, but the rate of infection only grows by 3 percent, signaling that the city is likely nearing a peak.
- Folk singer John Prine dies from the virus.
