The schools are still closed, and my 7-year-old son, who has autism, loved going to school.
But now he still gets to see his teachers and classmates with online schooling,
I love that Fostoria schools spend two hours a day with the students.
- Anonymous
NEWS OF THE DAY
- In Ohio, the number of cases climbed to 4,782 and 167 deaths.
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces that restaurants will now be able to sell alcoholic drinks with takeout.
- Ohio also says it is attempting to release some prisoners who meet a variety of conditions so that they can prevent spread of the virus in prisons.
- Michigan's cases reach 18,970 but the pace begins to slow, showing evidence of reaching a peak in the state and hard-hit Detroit.
