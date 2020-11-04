TOLEDO, Ohio — For many, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned lives upside down. Ourselves, our family, our friends, all are fighting to find the new normal in what seems anything but normal. As we all search for the good in a world full of face masks and plastic gloves, take time to cherish the ones you love near and far.

During the shelter-in-place period, I have more time than ever to reach out to those I hold near and dear to my heart. This has allowed me to find the good in my days that I have been searching for. I encourage you all to spread some kindness and love around to those who might need it more than ever right now.

Please enjoy this Moment of Zen shot by one of the WTOL photo journalists.

WE NEED YOUR HELP

WTOL wants to hear from you about the changes, both good and bad, that have happened in your life due to Covid-19. Please send your stories to blog@wtol.com for us to read.