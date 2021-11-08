COVID cases spike in Ohio: Health officials to provide update at 11 a.m.

'Delta spreads like wildfire -- and it seeks out anyone who is not vaccinated,' Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has seen a growing number of new daily COVID-19 infections as the delta variant continues spreading across the state.

Now, the Ohio Department of Health will host an 11 a.m. press conference “to share an update about COVID-19 in Ohio.”

We will stream the press conference live inside this story.

It comes as the state of Ohio reported 3,393 new cases on Wednesday, marking the largest daily increase since February.

The Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will lead the press conference. He will be joined by Steven Burdette, MD, Chief of Infectious Disease at Wright State University.

“Delta spreads like wildfire -- and it seeks out anyone who is not vaccinated," Dr. Vanderhoff said during a press conference alongside Gov. Mike DeWine last week.

Dr. Vanderhoff also previously shared "three key things" about the delta variant:

“It is absolutely more contagious. That simply means that it takes less of the virus to go from an infected person’s nose and mouth to go to another person’s nose and mouth.” “More contagious than the common cold or the flu. Delta is now more dangerous than prior versions of the virus. We now have data from Canada and from Scotland that show people infected with the delta variant have a much higher likelihood of needing to be hospitalized.” "There is mounting evidence that the viral loads associated with the delta variant are higher than what we saw with previous strains of the virus. What that means is that delta is reproducing itself, creating more copies of itself, much more quickly once it gets inside of our bodies.”