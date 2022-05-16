COVID-19 cases on the rise in Lucas, Wood counties

Cases nearly double in Lucas County in one month period.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local health leaders are keeping a close eye on rising COVID-19 cases.

A month ago, Lucas County recorded about 14 Covid-19 cases a day. Two weeks ago that number ticked up to 22. Now, the county is reporting nearly 40 cases a day.

"I think as we all predicted, we were eventually going to see some sort of rise in COVID, we're seeing that right now," Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo-Lucas County health commissioner, said.

As far as the severity of cases, Zgodzinski said hospitals aren't reporting an increase in patients being treated for the virus. However, he says that could change.

"Right now, if you're immuno-compromised or you have somebody in the family who's immuno-compromised, Make sure you're taking those precautions," Zgodzinski said.

It's a similar story in Wood County. Health commissioner Benjamin Robison says last week the county saw 220 cases last week, an average of about 30 cases a day.

"Previously we had single digit or just teens for our case numbers," Robison said.

Unlike Lucas County, Wood is reporting a slight increase in hospitalizations going from four a week the previous two months, to 11 this past week.

Based on these trends, Robison is expecting the county to increase from a green to yellow level of COVID risk in the coming days.

"We sort of anticipated this might happen. We saw a similar increase last spring. We don't expect that this wave will rival what we saw back in December and January," Robison said.

Health Leaders in both Lucas and Wood counties say families should assess their own level of risk and act accordingly.

They add, if you feel like your allergies are bothering you, take a COVID test.