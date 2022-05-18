COVID cases rising in Ohio: Here's what health officials want you to know

Ohio has seen a growing number of new COVID-19 infections for the last six weeks in a row.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time in nearly two months, the Ohio Department of Health is giving a statewide COVID update right now during a press conference Wednesday morning as cases have increased during the last few weeks.

"It’s true that COVID-19 cases have increased nationally and in Ohio in recent weeks as a result of omicron and its subvariants -- but as always, it’s important to put the numbers into context," said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. "The virus is still out there circulating for sure, but Ohio’s case totals remain a fraction of what they were in January. We recognize that some of this is because fewer people are now getting tested or they’re not reporting their test results. That is certainly a factor. But even taking that into account, it’s clear from looking at the numbers that we’re still doing well when it comes to the volume of severe disease we’re dealing with.”

We streamed the entire press conference live, which you can watch in full below:

The state of Ohio, which is now only reporting new COVID cases once per week every Thursday afternoon, has seen a growing number of infections for six weeks in a row. For context, here’s the data stretching back to March 17 -- the first time Ohio's COVID data was reportedly on a weekly basis:

May 12: 15,970 new cases

15,970 new cases May 5: 11,013 new cases

11,013 new cases April 28: 8,731 new cases

8,731 new cases April 21: 6,890 new cases

6,890 new cases April 14: 4,808 new cases

4,808 new cases April 7: 3,828 new cases

3,828 new cases March 31: 3,103 new cases

3,103 new cases March 24: 3,668 new cases

3,668 new cases March 17: 3,605 new cases

HOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHS

“The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio is currently 582, and that compares with a peak of over 6,700 on Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Hospital Association data," Dr. Vanderhoff said. "Based on my verbal communications with colleagues, it also appears that many of those admissions are for other reasons among patients who also happen to have COVID."

When it comes to deaths, Dr. Vanderhoff said the average weekly rates have declined by 16 percent during the past three weeks.

"What this tells us is that immunity – especially from vaccines – is making a difference," he continued. "About two-thirds of eligible Ohioans now have at least started their vaccine series, and more than 60 percent have had two doses.”

So who's being hospitalized?

“When you look at the cases that are requiring hospitalization for the treatment of COVID-19, they’re primarily people at the greatest risk for severe disease: Those of advanced age or who have serious underlying medical conditions impacting their immune systems," Dr. Vanderhoff explained. "For that population, we have another important option, and that’s therapeutic treatments. We’re fortunate to have some very effective therapeutic treatments right now. In general, these treatments are designed to help people who have become infected fight the virus off – and especially to help high-risk people who get infected to avoid severe disease.”

CDC LEVELS AND PREPARING FOR THE MONTHS AHEAD

When it comes to Ohio, all but one of Ohio's 88 counties is green in the CDC's map, which signals low levels. Lawrence County, which is located far south, is the only Ohio location listed at the yellow level (medium).

“Nationally, more than 81 percent of counties are green and only 4 percent are orange – or high," Dr. Vanderhoff said. "This is good news as we head into warmer weather. But we need to take this opportunity to prepare for the fall when more of us are indoors – or to prepare for unanticipated changes in viral activity. We need to be asking ourselves right now: How can we fully prepare for the future to protect ourselves from severe illness?”

He urged vaccinations as the best form of protection.

CALL CENTER CHANGES

As demand levels change, the Ohio Department of Health will also adjust their call center hours to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The call center will be closed on weekends and holidays.