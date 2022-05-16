COVID-19 cases increasing in Lucas County

County health officials recommend people wear masks, get vaccinated and use coronavirus tests to stay safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 case numbers are once again inching upward in Lucas County, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced Monday.

The county's average cases per day is now 38.14, which is an increase over the previous two weeks, in which the average daily case number was 22.36.

Also, the county's cases per 100,000 rate was 264.3. This is a nearly 200 percent increase over the average for the two previous weeks.

County health officials encourage residents to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and avoid serious illness in several ways. People at risk of serious illness in particular should consider wearing a face mask, health officials said.

Health department officials also encourage people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. To find an appointment to get a vaccine or a booster shot, check the health department's web site.

The rising case count comes as the United States surpassed 1 million coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.

Three out of every four deaths were people 65 and older. More men died than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. But Black, Hispanic and Native American people have been roughly twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as their white counterparts.

Most deaths happened in urban areas, but rural places — where opposition to masks and vaccinations tends to run high — paid a heavy price at times.

The death toll less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak is based on death certificate data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics. But the real number of lives lost to COVID-19, either directly or indirectly, as a result the disruption of the health care system in the world's richest country, is believed to be far higher.

The milestone comes more than three months after the U.S. reached 900,000 dead. The pace has slowed since a harrowing winter surge fueled by the omicron variant. The U.S. is averaging about 300 COVID-19 deaths per day, compared with a peak of about 3,400 a day in January 2021.