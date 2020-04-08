COVID-19: Behind the numbers

But here is a look - through the numbers - at where we have been and where we are currently.

It has been my goal - and also WTOL's - to present "Facts, Not Fear." Sometimes, however, it has been hard not to have a little fear when presented with the facts.

As the pandemic has worn on, WTOL has gained additional access to state data - sometimes voluntarily, sometimes through public records requests.

Chapter one : Cases

Cases have been the most vexing number for people who have been analyzing the data. They are the headliners, particularly when there is a large spike, or even a large drop.

In Ohio, the numbers have been unreliable and inconsistent. In the beginning, the state was lumping all probable cases in with confirmed cases, meaning that a case could be declared even without a confirmed laboratory test. At this point, the state breaks cases down into confirmed and probable cases on its dashboard. The probable cases include those who are determined to have antibodies to the virus, along with other clinical symptoms. However, the state's daily announcement is still a combination of confirmed and probable cases.

Another issue I noticed early on was that numbers are almost always low on the weekend, as some tests and deaths are not reported until the beginning of the following week. For whatever reason, Monday is not typically the big day, but rather Tuesdays and Thursdays.

After meeting with one of the state health department's data collectors, it was decided to use seven-day averages to get a more accurate snapshot of where we are in the pandemic.

It seems hard to remember at this point, but the state was only averaging 381 cases a day in mid-June. Last week, that number was 1,345 cases per day.

The surge in cases began in late June and peaked last Thursday, when Ohio reported 1,730 cases. That spike mirrors what has happened across much of the United States. In mid-June, the U.S. was averaging fewer than 20,000 cases per day, an average that spiked to 70,000 last week. Like the rest of the country, Ohio's numbers have dropped in the last several days.

So what happened? A lot of people like to point to protests as the reason for the spike, but there have been few cases that contact tracers have tied to protests that roiled the country after George Floyd's death in late May. The clearer culprit is likely the July 4th weekend. Several outbreaks were traced to family get-togethers, bars, and house parties. With the incubation period, along with waiting period for test results, those infections would be identified around the time of our state - and national - surge in cases.

Last Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine highlighted Lucas County as one of the areas of the state that was having large surges. Lucas County led the state in deaths throughout most of May as the virus ravaged nursing homes. But almost all of the local cases, certainly the deaths, were in those facilities. When Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus began surging in late June and July, our area was only seeing a handful of daily cases.