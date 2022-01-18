How to properly store and use the free rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits

The test kits are sensitive to extreme temperatures, so make sure they are stored at room temperature.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At-home COVID-19 testing is considered a key tool in the battle against the virus, and today the White House took action, quietly launching covidtests.gov, a website where Americans can order free tests.

If you get an at-home test kit, there are some things to keep in mind.

The idea behind the Biden administration's COVID-19 testing program is for people to have tests on hand in case they need them. In late December the president announced the federal government would buy 500 million rapid at-home tests to be delivered free of charge through the U.S. Postal Service. Last week the administration announced an additional 500 million would be purchased.

The tests have been in short supply as consumers scramble to buy them during the spiking case counts of the surge caused by the Omicron variant of the virus. Federal authorities have hoped sending free tests directly to American households that request them will make it easier for people to be able to quickly and safely confirm whether they are infected.

So what if you're not using the tests right away?

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the test kids must be stored at room temperature until you're ready to use them.

"Well, with the temperatures the way they are now, we definitely don't want to leave them in the car. You know, we don't want to leave them next to a heater. There are specific temperature ranges that they should stand, right around room temperature, so noting too extreme." Zgodzinski said.

Also, these rapid response tests can recognize the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but they seem to less reliable than lab-based PCR tests. So if the tests come up negative but you still have COVID symptoms, you should wait a full 24 hours before retesting.

And the health commissioner says anyone who tests positive should inform their primary care physicians as soon as possible.

"Because it all depends on your immune system, your health condition, and I think the important thing is to talk to your doctor so that they can go ahead and treat you the right way." Zgodzinski said.

Each household can order your four free test kits at www.covidtests.gov. Shipments are expected to take seven to 12 days for delivery.

The push to get at-home rapid tests into the hands of more Americans comes after the Biden administration announced last week that the federal government is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools.