COVID-19 and Winter months: What's Next?

CLEVELAND — Winter is coming and experts say with it could be a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"The concern is, as people move inside more we’re in more confined spaces, we see the spread of the virus,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “So we want to get our positivity number obviously down as low as you can. We’re certainly headed in the right direction. We hope to see it get even lower.”

According to Dr. Mark Weir, Environmental Engineer from The Ohio State University, the best place to be when it comes to the coronavirus is outside because particles disperse quickly in the open air.



“What we try to do when we are talking on the indoor side of things is we try to mimic that where we can. Bringing in as much fresh air from the outdoors, removing air from the indoors and so on,” said Dr. Weir. “One key very important thing is air conditioning and heating is not the same as ventilation. Ventilation is just focused on moving the air around. What energy you put in to either heat it or cool is the air conditioning or heating component. So you may have an AC system, that doesn't mean you have a ventilation system.”



Experts say the key is maximizing air flow and filtration in homes and businesses, something Doctor Claudia Hoyen of University Hospitals says is talked about a lot in the hospital systems.

"Hospitals have been open during this whole time, we were open in February and March and April when it was so cold,” said Dr. Hoyen. “We have learned that preventing the spread comes down to four principles.”

Wear a mask: when you are inside with people that aren't in your immediate family, mask up. Be aware of your symptoms: don't go to somebody else's house if you feel sick. Clean your hands. Distance physically and stay connected socially.

“There may be more zoom parties this fall than there were this summer,” said Dr. Hoyen.

As for celebrating this holiday season, Dr. Hoyen says it is wise to plan on smaller gatherings. There's already the looming threat of the flu which peaks in winter months.