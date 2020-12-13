COVID-19 vaccine will be on its way to Cleveland Sunday

Not all local health systems know when their doses may arrive.

CLEVELAND — Under Governor Mike DeWine’s orders, ten hospitals in Ohio will receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Closest to home, they include Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, and Aultman Hospital in Stark County.

The Cleveland VA Medical Center will be getting it too.

Others, including University Hospitals, which played a big role in the Pfizer trials, will soon follow, though many of the specifics are not yet clear.

“We still don’t know exactly when we will receive our first dose and we don’t know how much we will get,” said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, Chief Operating officer of the system’s Cleveland campus.

When they do get the drug, Dr. Strosaker said the priority will go first to caregivers, based on risk.

“Sometimes it isn’t a Covid unit, but sometimes it is in a unit like the emergency department or labor and delivery or front entrance screeners who are exposed to lots and lots of people,” Dr. Strosaker said.

Pfizer says shipments will leave Sunday from a manufacturing plant in Michigan and go directly to FedEx and UPS distribution centers.

The Clinic confirms their first shipment will include less than 1,000 doses, but go up over time, as the Chief Operation Officer for Operation Warp Speed calls this a “monumental week.”

“We expect 145 sites across all the states to receive the vaccine on Monday. Another 425 sites on Tuesday. And the final 66 sites on Wednesday,” General Gus Perna said. “I have 100% confidence that we will get the vaccine to the American people and it will be safe.”

All of it comes as the crisis deepens in the United States.

The nation has topped 16 million cases and will likely pass 300,000 confirmed deaths this weekend.

In a pre-taped message on Twitter, President Trump said the vaccine is “A Medical Miracle” and a reminder of “America’s Unlimited Potential.”

“This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all,” said President Trump.

At the same time the nation’s biggest drug store chains, such as CVS and Walgreens, hope to begin vaccinations within nursing homes by Christmas.

Walgreens has set December 21st as its target date.

“We’ll be able to administer that vaccine so that they are protected,” said Rina Shah, Walgreens. “When the vaccine is available, we are confident that we’d be able to support vaccinations to ensure that our patients are protected.”

A recent survey reveals 60% of Americans say they will get vaccinated, up from 51% in September. It may be the light at the end of what has been a very long and dark tunnel.