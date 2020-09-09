Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Sept. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

The state reported 783 cases of coronavirus Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases is now 108,595.

There were 13 deaths recorded. The death toll has reached 6,552.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Sept. 4. It shows that 80,678 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations have slightly increased in recent days. There are 643 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 76 on ventilators, and 187 in critical care as of Sept. 8.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Michigan gyms, pools allowed to reopen Wednesday

Michigan gyms, fitness studios, and pools are allowed to reopen Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 25% capacity per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order.

The governor also signed strict workplace guidelines that gyms and pools must follow to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

Additional food assistance for 350,000 Michigan families during pandemic extended through September

Approximately 350,000 Michigan families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during the month of September as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday.

Michigan has provided additional food assistance since March – and now it is being extended for September with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by Sept. 30, with payments beginning for some households Sunday, Sept. 20. Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

Tuesday's cases

In the state's Tuesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 441 cases of coronavirus Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases is now 107,812.

There was one death recorded. The death toll has reached 6,539.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

