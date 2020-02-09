Coronavirus updates, Sept. 2: Whitmer to update state's COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m.

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Sept. 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update Wednesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Whitmer may address the reopening of gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters after Labor Day. Several reports have indicated that's what the governor is considering, but her office has not confirmed the information.

Whitmer may also address the fate of high school football. Recently, the MHSAA asked the governor for permission to play football this fall but the organization awaits the state's decision.

Whitmer meets with White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx in Lansing to discuss Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer requested more federal support to expand testing, as well as provide additional support and resources to frontline workers and small businesses.

“I reiterated the need for enhanced federal leadership and clear, consistent communication across the Administration during my meeting with Dr. Birx, and I am hopeful that she will take this message back to the president in order to help us protect our families," Whitmer said in a press release.

The governor also expressed her concerns with the CDC's abrupt change last week to discourage asymptomatic testing even among individuals who may have been exposed. “This updated guidance, while voluntary, runs counter to what we are learning about this disease and jeopardizes our ability to return to school and work safely,” she said.

In her meeting with Dr. Birx, Whitmer also requested the Trump Administration restore full federal funding fro the Michigan National Guard to support the state's testing operations in nursing homes and prisons.

More than 100 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at GVSU

Grand Valley State University confirmed Tuesday that more than 100 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were discovered through the university's testing program. GVSU has partnered with Spectrum Health to conduct more than 2,200 COVID-19 tests as students return to campus for the fall semester last week.

Tuesday's cases

In the state's Tuesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 718 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday; the total is now 103,186.

There were 15 deaths recorded, but eight of those came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now 6,495.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

