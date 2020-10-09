Coronavirus updates, Sept. 10: Whitmer announces tuition-free community college program for frontline workers

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Sept. 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer announces tuition-free community college program for frontline workers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday a tuition-free community college program for frontline workers who provided essential services during the pandemic.

Futures for Frontliners is inspired by the GI Bill and is funded through a $24 million investment by the Governor's Education Emergency Relief (GEER) Fund -- part of the CARES Act.

The program is not only available to those in the medical field, it's available for essential workers in manufacturing, nursing homes, grocery stores, sanitation, delivery, and retail.

►Read more here.

Whitmer provides COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 on Thursday at 10 a.m.

They were joined by leaders in education, business, labor and workforce development, to announce the launch of a first of its kind initiative to help Michigan workers and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services state reported 783 cases of coronavirus Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases is now 108,595.

There were 13 deaths recorded. The death toll has reached 6,552.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

