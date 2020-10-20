Coronavirus updates, Oct. 20: 1,586 daily cases, 22 deaths

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Oct. 20.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,586 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday. The total number of cases is now 149,392.

There were 22 deaths recorded, but one came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll has reached 7,053.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 16. It shows that 109,539 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 1,177 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 106 patients on ventilators as of Oct. 20.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Health Department issues stay-at-home order for U-M undergrads in Ann Arbor

The Washtenaw County Health Department has issued a public health emergency stay-in-place order for undergraduate students at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The department announced today that the order is effective immediately and will continue through Nov. 3 at 7 a.m. In a news release, the department said COVID-19 cases among U-M students make up 60% of local cases and are increasing.

West Michigan superintendents ask community to adhere to safety protocols to keep schools open

A letter signed by 46 area superintendents was sent out to the West Michigan school community Tuesday. In the letter, the school leaders thanked the community for its continued patience, but also asked that health and safety protocols be taken seriously as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

In the letter, the superintendents say the collective effort in schools alone to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not enough. In recent days, numbers of positive cases have increased across Michigan.

“Health officials cite that the rise in cases is largely due to a lack of safe practices -- mainly distancing and mask wearing -- in social settings and community gatherings,” the letter reads. If cases continue to trend upwards, County Health Departments warn schools may be forced to implement additional restrictions to prevent continued infections.”

Wyoming Junior High moving to remote learning until Oct. 26

Wyoming Junior High students and staff are moving to remote learning until Oct. 26 for contact tracing, Wyoming Public Schools Superintendent Craig Hoekstra announced Tuesday.

Hoekstra said that on Oct. 20, the Kent County Health Department notified the school district that an individual at Wyoming Junior High had tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,909 cases Monday, which is a cumulative count from Sunday and Monday. This is an average of about 1,454 cases a day.

The total number of cases is 147,806.

There were 21 deaths reported on Sunday and Monday. The death toll has reached 7,031.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.