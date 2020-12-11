Coronavirus updates, Nov. 12: 6,940 cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, 45 deaths, Whitmer provides afternoon update

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Nov. 12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,940 cases Thursday. The total number of cases has reached 236,225.

There were 45 deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 7,811.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Nov. 6. It shows that 128,981 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 3,072 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 263 patients on ventilators as of Nov. 11.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Whitmer provides update on COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun gave an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Grandville middle, high school students going fully remote

Grandville Public School is shifting all middle and high school students to 100% virtual learning as the positivity rates and COVID-19 cases increase in the region.

According to a letter sent out to parents on Thursday, Nov. 12, the positivity rates in the county and surrounding areas were at a record high and the district said it was having staffing and transportation challenges due to the number of people either in isolation or quarantine.

Starting Friday, Nov. 13 the district is asking all middle and high school students to stay home. The district anticipates that students will operate within the new model until at least Monday, Nov. 30.

Michigan hospital leaders to make major COVID-19 announcement Thursday morning

Several CEOs and presidents of major hospital networks across talked about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the state.

In the last week, Michigan has seen record-breaking increases in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. This has resulted in increased hospitalizations and pressure on our health care infrastructure across the state.

The press conference was hosted by DTE Energy executive chairman Gerry Anderson, Executive Chairman and will include:

Beaumont CEO John Fox

Henry Ford Health System CEO Wright Lassiter III

Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness

Spectrum Health CEO and President Tina Freese Decker

Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters

Gar Atchison, CEO and Market President at UP Health System - Marquette

The executives talked the active situations in their hospitals and what they are projecting. The press conference was streamed live on Facebook.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

