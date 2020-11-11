Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,008 cases Wednesday. The total number of cases has reached 229,285.

There were 42 deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 7,766.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Nov. 6. It shows that 128,981 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 3,072 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 263 patients on ventilators as of Nov. 11.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

3 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Kent County Correctional Facility

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office revealed Wednesday that three general population inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

According to a release from the office, the three inmates live together in the same housing unit. They experienced mild symptoms over the weekend and have been moved to isolation cells. The sheriff’s office said other cellmates have been tested, and their results have come back negative thus far.

Spectrum Health to provide update on COVID-19, visitor restrictions, and testing

Spectrum Health will be hosting a media briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Hospitals officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in West Michigan and within the network, positivity rates, additional visitor restrictions, testing, vaccine and safety guidance.

CDC's new COVID-19 guidance says masks protect wearers and those around them

Wearing a mask not only protects others from the spread of the coronavirus, but it protects the wearer too, according to new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, is spread through respiratory droplets generated when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk, or breathe. The CDC said a cloth mask can act as a barrier or "source control" by blocking incoming infected droplets from others.

"Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," the CDC said in its document that details scientific evidence.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,473 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday, setting a new daily record for the third time in the past week.

The total number of cases is 223,277.

There were 84 deaths recorded, which included 25 from a review of death certificate data.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

