GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The state reported 497 new cases 38 new deaths on Friday, May 15. The total number of cases is 50,079 and 4,825 have died, according to the data from Michigan's Dept. of Health and Human Services.

The Michigan Dept. of Corrections is reporting 2,227 cases and 56 deaths, the Federal Corrections Institute is reporting 115 cases and three deaths.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 8. It shows that 22,686 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

The number of hospitalizations continues to drop. There are 1,256 patients within hospitals with 440 on ventilators and 532 in critical care.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 10%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

Ionia Free Fair canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers of the 2020 Ionia Free Fair have canceled the event, citing concerns over the uncertainty of the crisis and the challenges of adhering to health, safety and social distancing guidelines as the determining factors.

The Ionia Free Fair board of directors voted on the decision this week.

In its history, the Ionia Free Fair has not been canceled in its entirety since the last World War.

Immediately following the vote to cancel, the board started putting a plan together for the 2021 Ionia Free Fair.

Whitmer, State Legislature to compete in virtual oral arguments Friday

The first hearing in a lawsuit filed by the Michigan Legislature against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled for Friday morning at 10 a.m. The hearing is taking place virtually and will be streamed online.

The Republican-led state Legislature sued Whitmer on May 6, claiming the governor overstepped her authority while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This legal action was taken after Whitmer extended Michigan’s state of emergency without support from the Legislature.

Michigan sees slight decrease in unemployment filings

Michigan saw a slight decrease in the number of people filing for employment last week, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Department of Labor

The recent DOL report said, as of last week an estimated 988,272 people were unemployed -- which is down from the 1.1 million last week. It's likely a number of people have been able to return to work as auto suppliers, manufacturing, real estate and commercial construction have resumed in the last two weeks.

But, according to the report, Michigan still has the second-highest unemployment rate in country behind California.

COVID-19 outbreak at Grand Haven nursing home

According to long-term virus data collected by the state, MediLodge at the Shore, of Grand Haven, has 21 positive cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday morning.

Kristina Wieghmink, Ottawa County Department of Public Health public information officer, said the department is involved when positive cases are confirmed. “Any assisted living facility in Ottawa County with a positive COVID-19 case works with our response team on disease investigation, contact tracing and isolation of individuals to mitigate or slow the spread of infection,” she said.

Marie Hitsman, who has friends and family at the facility, said the virus is continuing to spread, causing significant concern. “COVID-19 has been going around,” she said. “I’m still unsure how it got there, since that nursing home has been on lockdown since February.”

MediLodge at the Shore officials would not comment on the situation.

Whitmer signs executive order expanding telehealth options

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday expanding telehealth options for Michiganders by authorizing and encouraging health care providers to use the services when appropriate -- after getting consent from patients.

Executive Order 2020-86 takes effect immediately and continues through June 10, 2020.

“Telehealth provides a way for patients to safely consult with their doctor and receive health care services while continuing to practice social distancing and limit potential exposure to COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “This executive order ensures Michiganders who need health care during this ongoing pandemic can still receive care while staying safer at home.”

Under Executive Order 2020-86, many health care services, such as mental health care, drug treatment, and home health services may be provided via telehealth. Additionally, insurance carriers must cover virtual check-ins and e-visits, to facilitate the affordability of telehealth services.

Economists project billion-dollar Michigan budget shortfalls

Economists project Michigan’s tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion below prior estimates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers were released Thursday before a Friday meeting at which legislative experts and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will try to get a handle on the budget outlook two months after the crisis hit the state.

Whitmer is pushing Congress to pass another relief package.

Meijer adjusts store hours

Meijer announced it is adjusting store hours to allow more time for customers to get their shopping essentials and extending its store hours for seniors, those with health conditions and front line workers.

All stores will close overnight at midnight local time, beginning Friday, and reopen each morning at 6 a.m. The retailer also said stores will extend dedicated shopping times for senior customers and those with chronic health conditions on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6 until 8 a.m. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,191 new cases, bringing the total to 49,582. MDHHS reported 73 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,787.

The Michigan Department of Corrections also reported a total of 2,197 cases in inmates and 55 deaths.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

