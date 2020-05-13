GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday the state reported 48,391 total cases of COVID-19; 370 of those cases are new today. The state of Michigan is also reporting 4,714 deaths; 40 of which are new today.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is also reporting a total of 2,173 cases and 55 deaths from the virus.

The latest data on recoveries is from Saturday, May 9. It shows that 22,686 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Whitmer provides update on state's COVID-19 response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. They will be joined by Maureen Frances, a local realtor and Rachel Lutz, a small business owner to talk about the MI Safe Start plan.

The press conference is set to take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Whitmer: 31K state employees to take temporary layoff days

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that 31,000 state employees will participate in a federal “work share” program to confront a budget shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic. It lets employees work fewer hours but collect partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of lost wages.

For many, the furloughs will be two layoff days per two-week pay period. They will start Sunday and go through July 25.

►Read more here.

$5.62B in unemployment benefits paid to Michigan workers

The Unemployment Insurance Agency provided an update on unemployment claims related to COVID-19 in Michigan on Wednesday.

Since March 15, at the onset of the crisis, 1,717,555 claimants have applied for state and federal benefits, with $5.62 billion in benefits paid to 1,374,751 of workers.

►Read more here.

Michigan schools could face 25% budget cut due to pandemic

Republican Sen. Wayne Schmidt, who chairs the Senate’s education budget subcommittee, warned Tuesday of a potential 25% cut in state funding for K-12 schools due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Schmidt said 25% is "certainly the high end," but schools should brace for the worse.

►Read more here.

Union leaders want hazard pay for law enforcement officers during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put front-line workers like police officers at even higher risk as they serve the public, which is why the Police Officers Association of Michigan is now requesting hazard pay for law enforcement members across the state.

Hazard pay varies but can represent up to a 5% bonus. Some agencies like Michigan State Police are already receiving hazard pay, but union leaders say there are many West Michigan departments like Montcalm, Ionia and Kalamazoo who are not.

►Read more here.

Tuesday's cases

In the state's Tuesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 469 new cases and 90 new deaths. The total number of cases was 48,021 and the death toll reached 4,674.

The Michigan Dept. of Corrections is reporting 2,144 cases and 55 deaths, the Federal Corrections Institute is reporting 114 cases and three deaths.

►See cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.