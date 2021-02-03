Coronavirus updates, March 2: Whitmer to provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Tuesday, March 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Tulip Time announces changes to 2021 event

The Tulip Time Festival will go on this year, however organizers have had to make adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the CDC directives and guidelines issued by the State of Michigan, which currently stipulate no more than 25 people can gather outdoors at an event, must forego some of Tulip Time's most enduring festival events this year – parades, Dutch Dance performances, and the carnival.

Tulip Time has also elected to postpone the unveiling of their first ever Tulip Immersion Garden, but that gives visitors all something to look forward to in 2022.

Sunday and Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a combined case count of 1,569 for Sunday and Monday. The total case count for the state is now 589,150.

The death toll is now at 15,534 with 12 new deaths reported.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

