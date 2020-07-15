Here are the live updates for Wednesday, July 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday's update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 891 daily cases of COVID-19, making the state total 71,197.

This is the highest daily case total since May 14 when 1,191 cases were reported.

Wednesday there were also four deaths recorded; the death toll is now 6,085.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, July 10. It shows that 53,867 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly. There are 366 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 99 on ventilators, and 182 in critical care as of July 10.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Michigan, Michigan State coaches team up

University of Michigan and Michigan State University Athletic coaches have teamed up in support of public mask wearing.

Today, athletic coaches from both schools joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist to announce their support and show a new advertisement promoting the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer extends emergency declaration, will hold press conference Wednesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks and because of this she has extended an emergency and disaster declaration until Aug. 11.

She held a press conference about the extension today.

Gov. Whittmer giving update on COVID-19 response WATCH LIVE: Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Tuesday's cases

In the state's Tuesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 584 daily cases of COVID-19, making the state total 70,306.

There were six deaths recorded Tuesday; the death toll is now 6,081.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

