Coronavirus updates, Jan. 6: State expands vaccine eligibility for people 65 and older, first responders, and teachers

State expands vaccine eligibility for people 65 and older, first responders, and teachers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the state is moving into a new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan starting Monday, Jan. 11.

The state's goal is to vaccinate 70% of Michiganders over the age of 16 and bring an end to the pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is moving forward with vaccination of Michiganders age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; and preK-12 teachers and childcare providers.

Michigan ranks 7th worst in nation for administering COVID-19 vaccine

Michigan ranks 7th worst in the nation for administering COVID-19 vaccines, according to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Six other states -- Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, and North Carolina -- have vaccinated fewer people per capita, the data showed.

Michigan received more than 520,000 doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines as of Monday, but only about 27% of those vaccines doses had been administered, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). This means that three quarters of the vaccines sent to Michigan -- nearly 380,000 doses -- are still in freezers.

Tuesday's cases

The State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,291 confirmed daily cases of COVID-19. There have been a total of 504,410 cases announced since mid-March.

There were 189 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, including 117 identified during a Vital Records review. In Michigan, the death toll is 12,867 from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

